U.S. equities ended the day mostly higher following the third-straight weekly gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Consumer discretionary and tech were the most notable gainers while energy was the worst performer.
Discussions around a new coronavirus relief bill are still under way, but it’s possible the new relief package could include payroll tax cuts.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 835,677,821. Decliners slightly outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $8.90 to $1,818.90 and crud oil rose $.03 to $40.78 a barrel
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.31 percent, as did the 10-year Treasury yield at .62 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.