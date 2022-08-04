Stocks were up sizably today after key economic data likely eased recession fears.
Treasury yields were little changed after comments from key Federal Reserve governors seemed to ease concern that a recession is imminent, but that more aggressive rate hikes are still on the horizon.
The U.S. 10-year yield finished near 2.73 percent.
The price of oil was sharply lower today after an announced increase in input from OPEC+ and an unexpected buid up in U.S. gas inventories. Mortgage demand inched higher last week with mortgage rates moving slightly lower, pointing to still-strong demand from would-be homebuyers.
Internationally, European and Asian shares also traded higher.
James Bullard, the St. Louis Fed President, has said he doesn’t see the economy falling into a recession despite aggressive Federal Reserve policy.
However, comments from Bullard and other Fed presidents are raising the probability of another 75-basis-point (0.75 percent) hike in September while the market had originally expected only a 50-basis-point hike.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has had similar comments about the economy and a recession, indicating that a strong labor market and resilient consumer demand will provide enough cushion to keep the economy out of a recession.
However, Edward Jones analysts said they think the path forward for a soft landing is narrowing and becoming increasingly more difficult as inflation remains high.
The Federal Reserve has already hiked rates aggressively this year, and we have seen that impact in the more interest-rate-sensitive sectors of the economy, such as housing.
However, even with higher rates, inflation has remained stubbornly high, as the mix of shortages and supply-chain congestion has persisted much longer than originally expected.
Today’s OPEC+ meeting revealed a mere 100,000-barrel-per-day increase, far fewer than hoped, as the price of oil remains historically high amid strong demand and tight supply, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
Many of the OPEC+ members have very little excess capacity after shutdowns during the pandemic.
With Russian oil being shunned by developed nations, additional supply would need to be provided from other members, such as Saudi Arabia.
In the U.S., the oil-rig count has inched higher, but additional supply has been slow to return amid calls for a rapid transition to renewable energy and funding concerns.
The latest so called “inflation fighting” bill supported by Joe Manchin would allow more drilling on federal land, but making use of that will take time if the bill passes.
Even though output increases disappointed, oil prices fell today, as cracks in the demand picture seemed to be forming as gas inventories saw an unexpected rise, which is very rare during the summer.
Demand for durable goods has been shifting to services, which could be contributing to lower shipping and oil demand.
The U.S. service sector posted an unexpected rebound in July, gaining despite disappointing gross domestic product data for the second quarter.
The data likely eased fears that a recession is imminent, but also pointed to supply-chain pressures loosening up, which has been a key contributor to persistently high inflation.
The release helped to boost stocks today, as investors interpret inflation that might be falling and economic activity that remains strong amid aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy.
