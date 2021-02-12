Equities ended broadly higher Thursday after taking a breather Wednesday and continuing February’s strong performance thus far.
Global stocks are following suit, with European and Asian indexes broadly higher.
Oil, which has been trading at near-term highs, traded slightly lower, while 10-year bond yields are unchanged. Gold was little changed, and the dollar was stronger against a basket of currencies.
Oil was down to $57.97 a barrel. Gold was at $1,826.00 and 10-year Treasury yields were trading at 1.17 percent.
Jobless claims came in higher than expected last week at 793,000.
Despite the economy adding back 12.5 million jobs since the March/April recession trough, more than 10 million Americans remain unemployed, and continuing claims for unemployment remain stubbornly high at 4.5 million, well above pre-pandemic levels.
The labor market initially saw a rapid recovery after the March/April economic activity lockdowns, but it has stalled in recent months.
Rising virus case counts and continued lockdowns are the drivers of the sluggish recovery.
With the entertainment industry still largely on pause, investor hopes have turned to a swift and broad vaccine distribution, which could lead to economic lockdowns being lifted.
Even with the slowdown in the labor-market recovery, investor sentiment largely remains positive, as investors continue to expect another round of fiscal stimulus that will likely be a tailwind for stocks and help the economy recover to pre-pandemic levels.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,056,040,536 Thursday with decliners outnumbering advancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.