Equity markets were mixed Tuesday, as the S&P 500 closed higher, while the Nasdaq closed modestly lower.
Earnings season for S&P 500 companies is underway, and thus far analysts said they have seen better-than-expected performance, although forecasts still call for -6.5 percent earnings growth year-over-year in the first quarter.
The S&P 500 overall is up about 8.0 percent in 2023, still driven largely by growth sectors like technology and communications services.
More recently, analysts said they have seen better performance from defensive sectors, like consumer staples and health care, and cyclical sectors, including energy and materials.
This comes as Treasury yields have moved higher, with the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield up by nearly 0.46 percent since its recent lows to 4.22 percent.
The VIX volatility index, also known as the Wall Street fear gauge, has also moved lower, down about 9 percent in April thus far.
The first-quarter earnings reporting season is well underway for S&P 500 companies.
About 8 percent of companies have reported thus far, and about 83 percent of these have reported a positive earnings surprise, well above the 10-year average of 73 percent.
Earnings season began with large banks, which thus far have had a positive start.
Banks continue to see a resilient U.S. consumer, although signs of some softening have emerged, and banks are increasing reserves for loan losses accordingly.
The turmoil among regional banks seems to have stabilized, with big banks being beneficiaries in terms of deposit flows as well.
This week we will get some large-cap technology companies reporting, including Netflix and Tesla, as well as a continuation of financial company reports, including American Express and Morgan Stanley.
Overall, earnings growth this quarter is expected to fall by 6.5 percent year-over-year, the second quarter in a row of negative earnings growth, although this is above earlier forecasts calling for -7.0 percent earnings growth.
Investor attention will likely start to shift to the Federal Reserve rate-hiking decision expected May 3.
Markets are now forecasting an 87 percent probability of a 0.25 percent rate hike in May, which would bring the fed funds rate to about 5.25 percent.
This would be the Fed’s 10th consecutive rate hike since March 2022.
This week analysts will also hear from several Fed speakers n their views on the economy, inflation, and the path forward for rates.
Overall, we would not expect the Federal Resere to deviate from its messaging around the need to keep rates elevated for longer.
While markets are expecting two to three rate cuts in the in the second half of 2023 – according to analysts they a move lower would only come if inflation was more meaningfully closer to the 2.0 percent targetor the economy was sharply weaker, neither of which is in place now.
