Markets pared early gains and finished lower after significant selling pressure in recent days.
The path of least resistance is lower in the face of hawkish Fed comments and economic growth concerns.
ADP jobs data released today show a slowdown in job gains, but ADP can vary widely from the official labor-department report out tomorrow.
Oil was down more than 2 percent today as recession fears rise, especially for the eurozone economy.
On the international front, EU and Asian shares were lower on Fed official comments, and inflation, out Wednesday, was at a new high for the eurozone.
French and German officials have announced they will meet their gas-reserve buildup targets ahead of schedule despite lower Russian supplies, which is good news heading into winter for the two countries, as gas supply concerns have mounted.
Inflationary data released in the eurozone today continue to show inflation is not just a domestic issue.
Eurozone inflation came in at 9.1 percent, well ahead of expectations and setting a new record.
The ECB recently increased rates by 50 basis points, bringing the rate up to the zero-bound after more than a decade of negative rates. The ECB is expected to continue to hike rates to combat inflation.
The ECB is behind the curve, according to Edward Jones analysts, and has a way to go to catch up.
Given the geopolitical headwinds with the war in Ukraine, it’s increasingly unlikely that Europe can avoid a recession in the near term, but how severe and long will the recession last is what policymakers are asking themselves.
Planned layoffs at major companies have been in the headlines recently, including companies like Snap, Shopify and Meta (parent to Facebook). However, recent data has shown the number of job openings in the market is only growing.
The two data points seem to be at odds, as job openings now double the number of job seekers.
Analysts think this points to the dislocation between services and durable-goods production that has taken place as the economy has reopened.
Consumers have quickly shifted spending patterns from durable goods toward services, as travel and leisure kicked into high gear for the summer.
Work-from-home and virtual-entertainment software companies have also been in lower demand as people return to work.
