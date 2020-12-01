Sales tax returns for the month of September jumped by 19.44 percent compared to the same month last year, according to Buena Vista town treasurer Michelle Stoke.
Increasing from $370,893.49 in 2019 to $442,984 in 2020, September brought in sales tax revenues that outpaced any of the summer months. By comparison, July brought in $436,263 this year.
September’s returns are 12.92 percent over the projected revenue in the 2020 budget at $385,729.23.
Year-to-date, the town has brought in 14.84 percent more than the 2020 budget, with a surplus of $325,002.53.
The proportion of the total sales tax revenue for September that came from remote sellers versus what was generated locally was 87 percent local and 13 percent remote – the same proportions as September 2019.
Local sales tax revenue grew by 5.08 percent in September, while remote sales tax revenue grew by 7.91 percent.
Year-to-date, total dollars generated from sales taxes from local businesses has decreased from 2019 by 0.05 percent. March, April, May and June each reported decreases in local sales tax revenue.
Revenue from remote sellers has grown by 39.83 percent in the two years that the data has been tracked by the state.
