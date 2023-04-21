Equity markets fell Thursday as the earnings season fails to shore up investor sentiment, and the April Philly Fed manufacturing index contracted more than expected.
Tesla led the technology-heavy Nasdaq lower, as results showed contracting margins and falling profitability after a recent round of price cuts for its vehicles.
Elsewhere in the economy, continuing and initial jobless claims came in higher than expected and, taken with the Philly Fed manufacturing index slowdown, are causing concern among investors that the economy could be slowing and heading toward a recession.
As a result, Treasury yields fell, more pronounced in the short-end of the curve where the two-year Treasury yield was down, driving some bull-steepening in the curve.
On the international front, European equity markets were lower while Asian shares were mixed.
The price of oil was trading around $77/barrel, as forward demand forecasts drop and the dollar strengthens.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index slumped in April to -31.3, far worse than the expected -19.9 consensus estimate. The index is a gauge of manufacturing growth, and a negative number indicates more companies reporting a contraction in activity than companies reporting growth.
The index provides an important look into the strength of the economy. Even though consumer spending habits have shifted from goods to services, lowering demand for manufacturing, the surprise to the downside in the index indicates consumer and business spending is slowing more quickly than expected.
The Philly Fed index surprise was a contrast to the NY Fed’s empire survey (also measuring manufacturing activity), which posted a surprise expansion in April and hit its highest level since July.
Weekly claims for unemployment came in at 245,000 in the latest period, 5,000 higher than the previous week and higher than estimates. Continuing claims also rose, coming in almost 100,000 higher than analysts were expecting.
Corporate layoffs have been intensifying in recent months as companies deal with margin contraction and higher input costs. The tech sector has been particularly aggressive with layoffs this year after sizably growing their headcounts during the pandemic.
The Federal Reserve has been keeping a close eye on the labor market as an input into its rate-hiking decisions. The labor market has been resilient for most of this year and provided a strong backdrop for economic growth while also justifying higher rates from the Fed.
However, Edward Jones analysts said they expect unemployment to rise somewhat over the rest of 2023, reducing inflationary pressures, with the Fed able to pivot from its aggressive monetary policy sometime in 2024.
