Equity markets reversed earlier losses and finished higher for the day after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its expectation to keep rates near-zero through 2023.
Following the announcement, the U.S. dollar declined, and the 10-year Treasury yield pulled back after it hit a fresh 13-month high of 1.67 percent earlier in the day.
Oil prices were lower for the fourth consecutive session after the Energy Information Administration said that global oil demand won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 and demand could peak earlier than previously thought amid rising focus on clean energy.
Equity markets breathed a sigh of relief after the Fed continued to project near-zero interest rates through 2023 despite signs an upcoming acceleration of economic growth and rising inflation.
There were no changes in the bank’s bond purchases and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powel reiterated that there is a long way to go before the central bank’s broad accommodation will be scaled back.
The Fed’s announcement included fresh economic and interest rate projections, with policymakers now expecting gross domestic product to be 6.5 percent this year, up from 4.2 percent.
Unemployment in 2021 is now seen declining at a faster pace and inflation rising slightly faster than expected in the December forecast.
The changes to the 2022 and 2023 forecasts were minimal, suggesting that policymakers view the acceleration in inflation this year as transitory.
The Fed’s eventual path to normalization will be a key focus for the markets over the coming years, potentially triggering some volatility.
However, the upshot is that the Fed is laser-focused on full employment, and because of that will continue to be highly supportive for at least the next two years.
On the economic front, housing starts and building permits released today declined more than expected in February from the January levels.
The severe winter weather in large portions of the country during part of the month was likely the main driver of the decline, with activity likely to pick up in March.
The rapid rise in home prices combined with the recent uptick in mortgage rates could temporarily cool down demand.
However, housing continues to be well supported by still low interest rates, elevated personal savings and limited supply.
As vaccines are widely distributed, the economy reopens and the $1.9 trillion of the fiscal stimulus works through the system, expect to see a surge of economic growth in the next couple of quarters driven by a strong outlook for consumption.
