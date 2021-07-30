Catherine Brown is the new director of Son Shine Inn preschool.
She has already started work, preparing for the school year, which begins Aug. 16.
Brown lives in Howard with her husband, Tappan Brown, and their preschool children, Colton, 4, and Bridger, 2. Colton will be among the approximately 25 students at Son Shine Inn this year, and Bridger will attend when he’s old enough. Students at Son Shine Inn are ages 2½ to 6.
Son Shine Inn was started as a ministry of Temple Baptist Church about 40 years ago and is now an independent nondenominational Christian preschool. The objectives of Son Shine Inn are to promote each child’s social, physical, emotional and academic development in a pleasant Christian setting and to enhance and expand the parental relationship with the child and the school.
Former Co-directors Karen Swaro and Cheryl Knight-Lee retired at the end of the last school year. Both were with Son Shine Inn from almost the beginning.
“I felt the community needed Son Shine Inn to stay open, and I was also looking for a way to get back to working with kids,” Brown said.
She taught middle school social studies for three years and high school social studies for two years in Colorado Springs and Longmont and has lived in Howard for the past three years.
She grew up in New Hampshire and moved to Fort Collins at age 13. She earned her degree in education at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” she said.
Aside from teaching, she enjoys rafting, reading and hanging out with her family.
“I’m so excited about this new opportunity,” Brown said. “I want to work with little kids, and I felt this was a calling for me.”
John Myers, pastor of Temple Baptist Church, said, “After a long and difficult search for the right person, we were blessed to have found Catherine. Our previous director was with us for more than 31 years and finding the correct replacement was challenging. Catherine checks all the boxes for continuing the school into the future with the same excellence that it has been known for for the past 40 years. We are fortunate indeed to have her as the new director for Son Shine Inn.”
Son Shine Inn has one full-time teacher and one part-time and still needs another full-time teacher. Anyone interested can call 719-539-3882.
