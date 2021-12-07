Stocks were higher Monday despite growing Omicron-variant case counts in the U.S., with investors betting an economic reopening will continue to take shape, regardless of the new variant’s pace of infection.
Technology shares underperformed on news that the Federal Reserve will likely reduce its asset-buying program even more, to twice the previous rate.
European shares rose, while Asian shares were lower, with Evergrande as a going concern.
Bitcoin fell more than 17 percent in the 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday but was slightly higher Monday, resting at just over $49,000.
Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve board members last week indicated the central bank is likely to double the rate of its taper and likely revisit the timeline for increasing interest rates.
Powell said the biggest risk to a new variant is the threat of inflation, indicating the central bank thinks demand will remain relatively strong, while a new variant could cause further supply-chain issues and drive up the price of goods.
Technology and small-cap shares, which have been beneficiaries of low policy rates, underperformed on the news, while 10-year Treasury yields were slightly higher.
Economic data coming out this week will include the consumer price index and consumer sentiment.
Both data points will provide fresh look into consumer spending and inflation amid growing Omicron-variant case counts and further travel restrictions.
Policymakers and investors will also be paying close attention to evolving Omicron studies on the severity and transmissibility of the variant relative to Delta.
Early indications point to a variant that’s more transmissible but less severe than Delta.
However, it’s still too soon and with too little data to come to a solid conclusion.
