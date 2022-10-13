Equity markets ended a choppy session modestly lower, making Wednesday the sixth straight down day for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
While markets are awaiting the highly anticipated September CPI inflation data to be released Thursday morning.
Wednesday morning’s producer price index inflation data was mixed, with headline PPI still up 8.5 percent year-over-year, only slightly below last month’s 8.7 percent reading.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields fell across most of the curve, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 3.90 percent, including closer to its highs of the year of about 4.0 percent.
The U.S. dollar also resumed its uptrend, with the DXY index back to 113 levels, up nearly 18 percent this year.
Both higher yields and higher dollar can weigh on equity multiples over time.
Wednesday morning’s PPI data overall seemed to come in slightly lower than last month’s reading but remains elevated versus history.
Headline PPI came in at 8.5 percent, versus last month’s 8.7 percent, while core PPI came in at 5.6 percent, in-line with last month’s figure.
Overall, datapoints have been pointing to an easing in supply chain pressures in recent months, which may be reflected in lower PPI readings over time.
In the meanwhile, the elevated producer prices may put pressure on corporate margins or translate to higher consumer prices if companies pass on these higher input costs.
Edward Jones analysts say they will likely hear more on corporate margins and outlooks during third quarter earnings season, which officially starts Friday.
Earnings growth expectations for S&P companies for the quarter have come down meaningfully already, now expected to be just under 3 percent year-over-year, versus nearly 10 percent at the end of June.
The FOMC minutes from its September meeting were released this afternoon and reaffirm that the Federal Reserve remains committed to returning inflation to its 2.0 target, even if the labor market or economy slows in the process.
This may also mean that interest rates stay at an elevated level for longer.
Notably, markets now expect the Fed to raise rates by 0.75 percent in its November meeting, followed by a 0.50 percent rate hike in December, and a 0.25 percent rate hike in February.
This would bring the final or terminal fed funds rate to 4.5 percent-4.75 percent, well above last cycle’s 2.5 percent terminal rate.
There tends to be a lag of several quarters from when the Fed raises rates to when these higher rates impact the real economy, so much of the economic slowdown may still lie ahead.
Nonetheless perhaps the silver lining for investors is that that in the twelve months following the peak fed funds rate, markets historically have performed well- up an average by 16 percent during this time.
