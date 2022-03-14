After opening higher, markets closed the day lower. It’s the fifth straight week of losses for the markets as the Russian/Ukrainian conflict continues.
Metal and commodity prices, which have recently seen price spikes, are down sizably today.
Oil prices are also lower, hovering near $110 per barrel after briefly touching $130 earlier in the week.
Ten-year Treasury yields are near 2 percent as investors price in Federal Reserve rate hikes, likely to be announced at next week’s Fed meeting.
On the international front, Asian and European shares were mixed.
Futures initially moved into positive territory during the early hours on Friday morning on a report that progress is being made toward a ceasefire in the latest round of Russian/Ukrainian negotiations.
The ceasefire would be seen as a de-escalation in the conflict that has rocked financial markets and commodity prices.
Investors are trying to balance an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike aimed at curbing inflation and slowing economic growth due to high energy prices and supply-chain dislocation.
Russia and Ukraine are major producers of wheat, and the impact of the war will be felt acutely in Africa, where many countries rely on state-subsidized bread to feed its population.
The international community is likely to enact additional sanctions on Russia in the coming days as reports of civilian-target bombardment have surfaced, with attacks seemingly growing in frequency and severity.
The Russian economy has already experienced severe downward trends, with the Russian ruble down more then 40 percent to the U.S. dollar since the start of the conflict, forcing its central bank to lift rates substantially, which will curtail economic growth.
Although rising energy prices are a risk to economic growth, we believe the economy can absorb higher energy prices without derailing the economic expansion.
However, rising energy prices and a Fed rate hike will likely mean that gross domestic product growth moderates this year from the strong growth seen in 2021 and 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.