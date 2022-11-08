Stocks were broadly higher Monday following a down week and ahead of today’s U.S. midterm elections.
There was no specific catalyst behind Monday’s move, but seasonality remains a tailwind, as markets have historically experienced strong returns in November and December, especially in midterm election years.
Chinese equities added to their recent outperformance despite officials saying over the weekend that they are sticking with the zero-COVID-19 policy.
Expectations remain that officials are beginning preparations for the country’s reopening, but that is likely at least a few months away.
In corporate news, shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, were higher on reported plans for job cuts.
On the flip side, shares of Apple lagged after the company guided for lower iPhone shipments, as COVID-19 restrictions are hindering iPhone production in China.
More than 80 percent of the Standard & Poor’s 500 companies have now reported third-quarter earnings.
While revenue growth continues to come in strong, helped by solid pricing power, profitability is getting pressured.
As growth decelerates and cost pressures moderate at a slower-than-expected pace, analysts have been cutting their 2023 earnings estimates.
As a result, the S&P 500’s earnings growth forecasts have recently declined to 5.4 percent from about 10 percent at the start of the year.
In a scenario where the economy enters a mild recession next year, Edward Jones analysts would expect earnings growth to stagnate or even contract.
But an earnings contraction doesn’t mean that equities have to post another year of losses in 2023.
Analysts said it is important to note that historically valuations typically bottom before earnings do, by about seven months on average since 1950.
Also, earnings tend to lag major bottoms in leading indicators like the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index.
If history proves a reliable guide, analysts said they expect to see valuations bottom first by the PMI and lastly earnings, by which point the bear-market bottom will have been already established.
Analysts’ view is that the majority, if not all, of the decline in valuations has already occurred, but earnings risks remain to the downside.
There were no major economic releases Monday, and the focus this week is on the U.S. midterm elections today and the inflation data on Thursday.
The outlook for interest rates and Federal Reserve policy remains the No. 1 driver for the markets, but the U.S. elections could be a positive short-term catalyst if history repeats.
Since 1960, on average, S&P 500 returns have been lackluster in the year leading up to elections.
However, performance in the 12 months after midterms is generally consistent.
Market returns are positive by an average of about 16 percent, with the rally typically starting a few weeks prior to the election.
The likely reason for this pattern is the elimination of uncertainty and, in most cases, the resulting political gridlock, which reduces the scope for new policy to be passed.
For this election, the Republican Party is on track to regain control of at least the House in the upcoming midterms.
That’ not only indicated by the polls, but that outcome would be consistent with what’s played out historically.
In the 17 of the 19 midterm elections since World War II, the incumbent party has lost seats in the House.
On the inflation front, the headline October Consumer Price Index is expected to ease slightly to 7.9 percent from 8.2 percent, and the core index, which excludes food and energy, is expected to slow marginally to 6.5 percent from 6.6.
Sticky shelter inflation and the first increase in energy prices in four months will likely exert upward pressure, but a decline in used car prices and further easing in supply-chain constraints could help prices moderate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.