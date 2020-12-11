U.S. equities finished Thursday little changed on news that the labor market is exhibiting signs of stress as coronavirus cases rise.
Airbnb went public today and saw its share price rise more than 115 percent.
European and Asian stocks were mixed as the world monitors Brexit and U.S. stimulus talks.
The energy sector led the broader market, but most sectors were down, with industrials at the bottom.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers lead decliners.
Gold rose $3.00 to $1,837.00 while silver also rose $.13 to $24.11.
Crude oil prices rose $.22 to $47.00 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury rates fell today, with the 30-year Treasury yield down to 1.65 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.92 percent.
