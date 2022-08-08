Ways find Simple Lodge & Hostel

Salida’s Simple Lodge & Hostel has new owners: Justin and Jillian Way.
Justin Way came through Salida in 2021 while hiking the Colorado Trail. He met up with Jillian for a night at the hostel, and after learning it was for sale they purchased it in 2022. Justin said it seemed like a unique and fun way to live.
Changes to the hostel under their new ownership are mostly cosmetic, but they said they are working toward making it more ecologically friendly. They have installed a bidet to reduce toilet paper and started a garden with an irrigation system to conserve water. The hostel monitors water and lighting usage in addition to composting and recycling.
Justin has been hiking for the last five to 15 years and has stayed in hostels in more than 40 countries. Jillian is an herbalist by trade and goes hiking to look for herbs. She has also stayed in hostels, although not as many as Justin. Both have lived in Colorado for five years.
With Jillian’s expertise in running her own business and Justin’s knowledge of hostels, they said they felt prepared for the role of ownership, despite having no prior experience in the field.
Jillian said the experience of owning a hostel is exceeding her expectations. She has had to become more assertive to keep people safe and happy, she said. She described herself as a water child and has enjoyed being so close to the Arkansas River.
For Justin, the new position has been full of surprises. Because it is an older building, it has infrastructure that doesn’t meet today’s standards, he said.
Business has been flourishing, and they have been booked every night. “It’s an opportunity to share our way of life and learn from other people how they think and operate,” he said. So far, they said everyone in Salida has been warm and welcoming to them.
People of all ages and backgrounds come to stay at the hostel, and a surprising number of people are on the tail end of their life’s journey, Justin said. Many people also like to come to the hostel for solitude and weekend getaways. What’s special about the Simple Lodge & Hostel, he said, is that “it feels like you’re visiting a home you never knew you had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.