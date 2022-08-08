Ways find Simple Lodge & Hostel

Justin and Jillian Way are the new owners of Salida’s Simple Lodge & Hostel. The two are working to make the hostel more ecologically friendly and have started a garden.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Salida’s Simple Lodge & Hostel has new owners: Justin and Jillian Way.

Justin Way came through Salida in 2021 while hiking the Colorado Trail. He met up with Jillian for a night at the hostel, and after learning it was for sale they purchased it in 2022. Justin said it seemed like a unique and fun way to live.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.