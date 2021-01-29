Equity markets rebounded strong from Wednesday’s notable decline but finished off session highs.
Wednesday’s spike in volatility was driven by narrow market factors, and Thursday’s solid corporate earnings, along with encouraging labor data, helped improve sentiment.
Several brokerage firms took steps to restrict transactions in some of the heavily shorted names that experienced parabolic rallies yesterday, and as a result some of these stocks tumbled.
All sectors were higher for the day, with financials and materials leading the market.
Commodities were mixed, and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.05 percent after retracting yesterday to the lowest level since Jan. 5.
Today’s economic data was mixed as fourth-quarter GDP disappointed, but jobless claims, which is a more timely economic indicator, came in better than expected.
U.S. growth moderated in the final quarter of 2020 after record third-quarter growth.
GDP grew at a 4 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter, missing expectations as worsening coronavirus trends slowed the recovery.
Personal consumption, which accounts for about 70 percent of the economy, increased at a 2.5 percent rate, as consumers grew more cautious about spending.
On the other hand, other parts of the economy, like housing and business investment, performed well.
Growth is likely to slow further this quarter, but activity and employment should start rebounding, particularly with the benefit of the $900 billion fiscal stimulus that was passed in December.
The meaningful decline in state-unemployment claims, which are still above the peak seen in the last recession, is consistent with the view that unemployment will gradually decline as the economy slowly reopens.
The economy is poised to accelerate later this year, as the vaccines offer the possibility of a gradual return to normalcy. Also, the extensive fiscal and monetary support remain in place, while corporate earnings continue to rebound.
Fed Chair Powell reassured investors Wednesday that the Federal Reserve has no plans to exit the massive support for the economy during the ongoing pandemic and pledged to keep its asset purchases at the current pace until substantial progress in unemployment and inflation is made.
Even with fundamental conditions supporting the bull market, it is reasonable to expect occasional pullbacks, as the market has rallied considerably with relatively low volatility.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,417,339,810 with advancers outnumbering decliners Wednesday.
The price of crude oil was down $.58 onto $52.27.
The spot price of gold was down .23 percent to $1,840.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.