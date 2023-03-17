Chamber Corner – Khalsa Massage

Khalsa Aquatica of Khalsa Massage marks her membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce by cutting the red ribbon. From left are Karin Naccarato, Sam Johnson, Michael Varnum, Mark Moore, Jason Gobin, Aquatica, Dan Ridenour, Maureen Schultz, Heather Adams, Jason Benci and Harry Payton.

 

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce board members and Vaqueros recently welcomed Khalsa Massage to chamber membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owner Khalsa Aquatica has been studying healing touch for more than a decade. 

