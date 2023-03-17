Chamber Corner – Khalsa Massage

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce board members and Vaqueros recently welcomed Khalsa Massage to chamber membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Khalsa Aquatica has been studying healing touch for more than a decade.
She said she is a firm believer that massage is vital for well-being.
She apprenticed with a Brazilian healer in New York City from 2006-2012, trained in Costa Rica in abdominal massage and most recently graduated from Crestone Healing Arts School.
