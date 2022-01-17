U.S. equities made a late-day comeback, as the S&P 500 closed slightly in the green.
The financials sector lagged today, down over 1.0 percent, and weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell over 200 points. This was driven in part by somewhat disappointing large bank earnings, which noted increasing expenses and ongoing supply chain issues as headwinds.
Meanwhile, energy prices continue to move higher, with WTI crude oil up over 2.0 percent.
This has supported the large up move in the energy sector, which is now up an impressive 16 percent in 2022. The technology sector outperformed today as well, with the Nasdaq index up over 0.5 percent.
This morning’s December retail sales figure fell short of expectations, coming in at -1.9 percent versus consensus for a flat reading.
Retail sales ex-autos also disappointed, down minus 2.3 percent month-over-month, versus expectations for a positive 0.20 percent reading.
The biggest drops seemed to come from areas like online retail, department stores, and furniture stores – all indicative of a slower consumption picture overall.
Perhaps some retail demand had been pulled forward in earlier months, as consumers anticipated shortages and higher prices heading into the holiday season. Nonetheless, expect to see softening economic momentum heading into the first quarter, as a combination of inflation and omicron-driven weakness weigh on demand and growth.
Fourth quarter S&P 500 earnings season kicked off today, as large U.S. banks like J.P. Morgan and Citigroup reported earnings.
While the banks beat earnings expectations overall, guidance on rising expenses worried markets – causing the bank stocks to fall broadly; the sector had also been up over 5.0 percent this year heading into earnings as well.
