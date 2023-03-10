Hippie Chicks Catering

Joy Wige, owner of Hippie Chicks Catering of Lakewood, cuts the ribbon to mark her business’s membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left are Haley McCoy, Wige, Bri Roth and Lisa Walner.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Hippie Chicks Catering to its membership.

The Lakewood catering company catered the chamber’s Community Awards event Feb. 10 at Salida SteamPlant.

