Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Hippie Chicks Catering to its membership.
The Lakewood catering company catered the chamber’s Community Awards event Feb. 10 at Salida SteamPlant.
Before the event, owner Joy Wige celebrated entry into the local chamber with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Wige is originally from Southern California and developed a love for cooking from time spent with her grandmother in the kitchen.
She said she learned a lot from family and self-teaching and has 35 years of experience in the food and hospitality industry.
Most of her entrees can be made vegetarian, gluten free and dairy free.
