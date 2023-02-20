Markets were down again for the second day in a row on the back of hawkish Federal Reserve member comments.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he wouldn’t rule out a larger 0.5 percent interest rate hike in March, higher than the 0.25 percent increase markets are currently pricing in.
Helping equities partly recover, bond yields reversed their morning rise. Yet, yields across the curve ended solidly higher for the week, as a strong economy and persistent inflation are challenging central banks to keep rates higher for longer.
Some bearish sentiment seems to have taken hold with investors, as the disinflationary move takes a pause with higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index readings and a possible Fed rate repricing.
Yields have made significant moves in the last week, with the 2-year Treasury revisiting its 52-week high.
With stocks about 15 percent off their lows, markets might have a hard time continuing their ascent while rate uncertainty remains high.
Positive economic data points to an economy that started the year on a solid footing, supported by a still tight labor market and consumers that are willing to spend.
Although inflationary pressures have been sticky, comments from major U.S. bank executives indicate the consumer is still financially healthy.
Rates might need to rise a bit further to cool inflation, but strong fundamentals could provide a cushion against a potential downturn in the economy.
