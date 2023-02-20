Markets were down again for the second day in a row on the back of hawkish Federal Reserve member comments.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he wouldn’t rule out a larger 0.5 percent interest rate hike in March, higher than the 0.25 percent increase markets are currently pricing in.

