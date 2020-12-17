Stocks finished Wednesday higher, led by the cyclical consumer discretionary sector, on news that Congress is closing in on another round of fiscal stimulus and the Fed is raising next year’s economic growth forecast.
November retail sales fell by 1.1 percent versus the prior month, notably weaker than expectations.
Online retail spending, building materials and groceries were all stronger, but this was more than offset by weakness in foodservice sales (in-person dining), clothing, department stores and electronics.
The consumer discretionary sector led the broader market, while industrials lagged.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with almost 950 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $8.90 to $1,873.30 and silver rose $.04 to $25.45.
Crude oil prices rose $.29 to 47.88 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.66 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished the same at 0.92 percent.
