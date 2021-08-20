Global equities finished lower Thursday, extending this week’s decline amid growth concerns tied to the spread of the virus’s Delta variant.
Wednesday’s release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes also likely contributed to the cautious sentiment, as policymakers are preparing to take first steps toward removing some of the extraordinary accommodation that continues to be provided.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 was little changed, helped by gains in the technology sector.
Commodities were particularly hard hit, with copper trading at the lowest level since April and oil dropping for the sixth day in a row.
Consistent with risk-off sentiment, government bonds were higher and yields lower.
On the economic front, first-time applications for state unemployment benefits (initial jobless claims) declined more than expected, to the lowest level since the pandemic started, a positive sign for the labor-market recovery.
The four-week average of initial claims dropped the most since May, likely driven by fewer layoffs and a pickup in employment within the services sector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.