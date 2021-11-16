Chamber awards Business of The Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Ramps and Alleys, 645 E. U.S. 50, its November Business of the Month.
The skate shop opened a year ago Halloween and carries a wide range of gear for all ages and styles, including roller skate and skateboard needs as well as ice skate rentals and hockey accessories.
The business also offers custom builds, repairs, maintenance and ice skate sharpening.
Owner Stacy Falk provides an indoor/outdoor mini-skate park in a nonprofit clubhouse housed under the same roof as the shop.
Visit the website at www.rampsandalleys.com/ for more information.
