Surveyor opens business in Salida during pandemic

Despite COVID-19 insecurity, Kevin Dean, a professional land surveyor, and his wife, Kat Jahnigen, recently opened Central Rockies Land Surveying in Salida.
The business offers licensed and professional land surveying services throughout the central Colorado region. Dean worked for other surveying companies for 16 years and opening his own company was the logical next step.
“Owning our own company allows us to contribute more directly to the community we call home,” Dean said. “We’ve lived in Salida four years but I’ve always worked for companies outside the area.”
His background includes a number of high-profile civil infrastructure projects for which he has been a team leader, among then major Colorado airports, bridges and highway projects as well as private developments.
“Now we can dig our roots deeper, contribute more to our neighbors and the community,” he said.
While there are several quality land surveyors in the area, Dean has found that the need for surveying is greater than what is available, especially in the more remote areas of Central Colorado and the San Luis Valley.
“I’m the first to admit it’s intimidating to start a business during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dean said, “but for many individuals and businesses it’s also been a time of reinventing, reenvisioning, reprioritizing and focusing on hew goals So in some ways it’s an ideal time to start a new business.”
Central Rockies Land Surveying offers residential and commercial surveying including a variety of boundary surveys, subdivisions, topographic surveys, site plans and construction staking.
“Most property owners will need a survey at some point,” Jahnigen said. “For many real estate transactions or most residential construction, even building a fence, you’ll likely need a survey.”
The couple have two young children and before the pandemic were very involved in community activities and organizations.
“We’re looking forward to using the business to support local efforts to preserve the natural area and improve life in the community,” Dean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.