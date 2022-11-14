Equity markets finished a strong week on a high note, rising again on Friday after Thursday’s sharp rally – the largest daily gain in more than two years.
The Treasury market was closed for the holiday, but yields were sharply lower on the week, with 10-year Treasury bond rates falling back near 3.8 percent.
The U.S. dollar was lower, offering a boost to oil and gold prices as well as international market returns.
The energy and consumer discretionary sectors were among the leaders today, reflecting renewed cyclical optimism that was sparked by Thursday’s better-than-expected inflation report.
Global markets also saw a boos on Friday from news that China’s National Health Commission is relaxing several of the country’s COVID-19 control measures, including quarantine periods.
China’s “Zero COVID-19” policy that has prompted rolling lockdowns throughout 2022 has been a source of concern for financial markets given the impacts to supply chains as well the global growth outlook, as China is the world’s second largest economy.
Edward Jones analysts said they doubt these adjustments will have a dramatic impact on those factors in the immediate term, but signs that Chinese policymakers are open to dialing back restrictions adds to the more constructive tone that has emerged across markets this week.
Equities have staged an impressive rally of late, with the S&P 500 up more than 5 percent this week, pushing it more than 11 percent above the mid-October low.
The Dow which has a lower weighting to the beaten-down tech sector has done even better, rising 17 percent off its low, leaving it less then 9 percent below its all-time high.
Meanwhile, bonds have mounted their own rebound as interest rates have fallen notably from their recent peak.
Ten-year Treasury yields are down roughly 40 basis points (0.40 percent) in case the last three weeks as expectations for upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes have been tempered somewhat by this week’s cooler inflation reading.
We think this rebound in both stocks and bonds is reasonable as market sentiment has become extremely pessimistic.
That said, analysts said they think we’ve seen the last of the market swings, as the Fed is likely to remain committed to tamping down expectations for a pivot in policy tightening until it becomes more convinced that the back of inflation has been broken.
Analysts said they think investors should use short-term swings to proactively rebalance portfolios to ensure they remain well positioned for not only ongoing volatility but also a more sustainable recovery that we believe could begin to take shape in 2023.
