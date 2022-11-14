Equity markets finished a strong week on a high note, rising again on Friday after Thursday’s sharp rally – the largest daily gain in more than two years.

The Treasury market was closed for the holiday, but yields were sharply lower on the week, with 10-year Treasury bond rates falling back near 3.8 percent.

