Chamber welcomes Kitson businesses

Four businesses owned by local entrepreneur Ray Kitson recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. Totally Tubular, Soggy Surfer, Salida Brewing and Salida Catering were welcomed to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Peyton Oswald, Sienna Hunt and Melissa Young. Back: Jace Young, Claire Shepherd, Nayvana Sanchez, Austin Smith, Sandra Love, Andrew Dengate, Phyllis Armstrong, Rusty Wardlow and Leo Romero.