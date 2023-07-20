Chamber welcomes Kitson businesses

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed to its membership four businesses owned by local entrepreneur Ray Kitson: Salida Catering, Soggy Surfer, Salida Brewing and Totally Tubular.
Salida Catering offers cuisine from Kitson’s main restaurants, Pizza Rio and Boathouse Cantina, and can be reached at 970-389-9419.
Watering hole the Soggy Surfer features pizza by the slice and beverages on a year-round patio with a fire pit and live music on the weekends. The patio at 228 N. F St. opens at 11 a.m. daily.
Salida Brewing Company is located inside Boathouse Cantina and offers a selection of craft beer.
Totally Tubular is a one-stop shop for rafts, paddleboards, tubes and inflatable kayaks.
The shop is open for the summer starting Memorial Day weekend and offers rentals from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily at the FIBArk building, 240 F St.
