The Nest offers flexible studio space

Dancing, burlesque, skating, aesthetics and more – all of Hannah Michaels’ passions have found a place at her new movement studio and event venue, The Nest, at 507 U.S. 50.
The Nest is a multifaceted space providing a variety of movement classes, some instructed by Michaels. The space is also available to rent as a studio space to teach movement classes. It officially opened in February, and its first event was a Valentine’s Day burlesque show.
Michaels is originally from Denver. She lived two years in Crestone before moving to Salida with her daughter Joey, 8, and her husband, Mike, and she has lived here more than six years now.
“I needed more people and community activities that were consistent,” she said of her choice to come here. “We moved to Salida, and it was a breath of fresh air.”
Michaels grew up dancing, roller skating and cheerleading and in her adult life found a passion for burlesque. She studied at the Colorado School of Clinical Herbalism and at the School of Botanical and Medical Aesthetics.
“All these things are happening in this space; that’s why it’s so multifaceted,” she said. “My burlesque troupe dancing and the need to have a commercial space for my herbalism aesthetics and event business … is how The Nest was born. I can do all my passions under one roof.”
The Nest can fit 50-75 people, Michaels said. She described The Nest studio as having a nature vibe and elegant feel, which she said has been fun to create.
“All of the community time spent already has been rewarding,” she said. The main space has an 8-by-30 foot mirror, which can be used for dancing or covered with sheer curtains.
“It is me and my daughter’s sanctuary now,” Michaels said. “She is also a performer and now has her own place to dance and practice aerial and gymnastics – and I have a place to train any time I need to.”
Some of the classes Michaels leads include kids’ ballet and adult hip-hop and burlesque. Starting July 21 The Nest will host an open gym for kids 7 and older every Friday at $12 per hour. In August, The Nest will offer a kids’ roller skate dance class.
Michaels operates the space by herself, but the goal, she said, is to grow enough that The Nest can have a part-time manager operating the venue. Currently, she is focused on advertising and getting a website started, she said.
More information about The Nest can be found on Instagram with the handle @thenestsalida and the same name on Facebook.
