Just like the weather, the real estate market is cooling. By how much remains to be seen.
Higher interest rates have seen the monthly repayment on a national median asking price home of $425,000 increase by approximately $1,100 per month. Many are asking, are we headed for a housing market crash along the lines of 2008?
At this time, there are a couple of underlying factors that make this outcome highly unlikely.
The first is a matter of supply. In 2008, one of the factors driving the downward spiral of housing prices was a supply glut. In 2022, despite rising interest rates, housing supply still lags well behind demand. While house prices are starting to soften, this is being driven more by individual sellers’ motivations, rather than there being too many houses on the market for the number of buyers.
Secondly, 2008 saw many buyers trapped by the maturation of adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs. Lax mortgage underwriting regulations saw many buyers lured into purchasing homes above their capacity to pay for them by initially low interest rates. Once this grace period ran out and the rates increased to market, these buyers suddenly found themselves unable to meet their higher monthly commitment.
While anyone who has bought a house in the last couple of years has done so at the peak of the market, they have also done so at a time of record low-interest, fixed-rate mortgages, which cannot increase over time.
While ARMs are still available and are making a comeback, the lending criteria around them have been tightened to where a prospective buyer must prove their ability to repay the mortgage at the current market rate, not merely the temporary lower rate of the ARM. This makes the prospect of a wave of foreclosures hitting the market fairly remote based on current economic conditions.
Still, there are some anomalies in the market that make the future direction a little uncertain.
Generally, higher interest rates equate with lower house prices, but so far, only the former has happened to any significant extent. High interest rates and high home prices do not generally go together, and wisdom would dictate that home prices will adjust further at some stage. Locally, we are seeing this, with price reductions becoming more commonplace.
There are different strategies that both buyers and sellers can adopt to ensure they both meet their goals in this changing market, and we’ll take a look at each of these in turn in the next few articles.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
