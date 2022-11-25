Just like the weather, the real estate market is cooling. By how much remains to be seen.

Higher interest rates have seen the monthly repayment on a national median asking price home of $425,000 increase by approximately $1,100 per month. Many are asking, are we headed for a housing market crash along the lines of 2008? 

