Markets sold off late Thursday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index closing lower by more than 1 percent.
The S&P 500 is still up more than 4 percent for the week, as equity markets began the week with a strong rally on the back of perhaps oversold conditions.
Markets may have been moving sideways ahead of the big data release today and the weeks ahead, including the nonfarm jobs report today, Consumer Price Index inflation next week and ongoing third-quarter earnings reports starting in earnest next Friday.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar index both moved higher, adding to downward pressure on stocks.
The 10-year Treasury yield climbed by 0.05 percent to 3.81 percent levels, still below the recent intraday high of about 4 percent.
Crude oil prices also continued to climb, with West Texas Intermediate back to about $89 levels, up nearly 15 percent from recent lows.
This comes after Wednesday’s news that OPEC+ is planning an output cut of 2 million barrels per day to support falling oil prices.
Today the nonfarm payrolls jobs figures will be released for September. Expectations call for a 250,000 increase in nonfarm jobs, which is below last month’s 315,000, but well above prepandemic levels of about 175,000.
The unemployment rate is expected to stay at a healthy 3.7 percent, near record lows of 3.5 percent.
Markets will be watching the average hourly earnings figure, which can be a signal for core services inflationary pressure.
Forecasts call for wage growth to tick lower to 5.1 percent year-over-year, down from last month’s 5.2 percent.
Overall, the labor market continues to remain resilient in the face of higher interest rates and slowing in parts of the economy.
Nonetheless, labor and wage gains tend to be a lagging indicator and may remain sticky even as underlying inflation and economic momentum has moderated.
Third-quarter earnings reports for S&P 500 companies will begin next week, with major banks like JP Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley all reporting on Friday. Earnings forecasts for the third quarter have fallen notably, with analysts now calling for about 2.9 percent year-over-year earnings growth, down from 9.5 percent at the end of June.
If the large increase in earnings from the energy sector is excluded, earnings growth for the quarter is expected to be negative.
Earnings growth estimates for next year have also come down, with growth expected to be about 8 percent in 2023 versus earlier expectations of more than 12 percent.
Edward Jones investment strategist Mona Mahajan wrote that, given the lag impact for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, there could be further downward revisions to 2023 estimates, which may however be part of a market-bottoming process in the months ahead.
