Stocks traded lower again on Thursday, following Wednesday’s sell-off as concerns continue to mount over a potential recession.
Earnings announcements from large retailers this week have set a more cautious tone, as they’ve reflected two opposing forces at play – one around a consumer that continues to spend but is shifting consumption habits and another around the punitive impacts of rising costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions.
A defensive tone has played out in performance recently, though leadership Thursday indicates a more mixed picture, with the materials, communication services and consumer discretionary sectors leading while staples and industrials lagged.
Bonds and gold were higher, while oil prices and small-cap stocks were weaker, reflecting worries over the demand outlook.
Edward Jones analysts don’t expect volatility to disappear any time soon, as markets will be challenged to find firm footing amid corporate earnings headwinds and ongoing Federal Reserve policy tightening.
They don’t, however, think investors should throw in the towel on this market.
While it may take some time, analysts think moderating inflation and a still-healthy labor market can offer a foundation for markets to build on over the course of the year.
Interest rates were notably lower Thursday, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling back below 2.8 percent for the first time since April.
While rising rates have been a driver of lower equity-market valuations as well as declines in fixed-income returns so far this year, analysts suspect the narrative may be shifting.
While yields have risen on high inflation and expected Fed rate hikes – both of which are still forces at play – the move lower in interest rates Thursday suggests that bonds are reflecting increased worries of an impending recession.
Analysts expect rates to bounce around in this recent range as markets digest the balance between tighter Fed policy (an upward force on rates) and slowing economic growth (a downward force).
For investors, the rally in bonds in recent days is a good reminder that an appropriate fixed-income allocation can help offer some portfolio stability against equity-market volatility.
Data out on Thursday morning highlights the mixed picture for the economy at the moment.
The Philly Fed Manufacturing index reading for May fell to the lowest in two years, largely reflecting the impact of supply bottlenecks and inflation worries.
That said, indicators related to shipments and new orders rose in the month, offering a more promising view than the overall index decline would suggest.,
The latest read on initial jobless claims showed a slight uptick to 218,000, but it should be noted that this is rising from historically low levels.
All told, the labor market continues to be a wind at the consumer’s back, which analysts believe will help the economy avoid the severe recession that seems to be at the heart of this market pullback.
