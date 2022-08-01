Equities finished lower Monday after rallying more than 4 percent last week to close out July with the best monthly gain since November 2020.
There were no major headlines driving the move Monday, with markets still digesting the heavy slate of information last week that included the second-quarter gross domestic product report and latest Federal Reserve rate hike announcement.
The consumer staples and utility sectors were among the best performers while energy and financials lagged, suggesting a slight risk-off tone.
Oil prices were lower, remaining below the $100 per barrel mark, which has helped ease inflation fears recently.
Meanwhile, interest rates were modestly lower with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below 2.6 percent, down notably from 3.5 percent in June as bond markets have shifted to reflect the economic slowdown and expectations for less aggressive Fed rate hikes ahead.
A ship carrying grain departed from a Ukrainian port Monday, the first grain export shipment since February.
A U.N.-brokered deal has enabled grain exports from Ukraine to resume, a noteworthy development given Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters.
This, along with the notable pullback in commodity prices, should help ease global inflation pressures stemming from high food and energy prices.
Elsewhere, data out of China showed the country’s manufacturing sector has dropped into contraction territory and Chinese home sales dropped materially in July.
Analysts think this reflects the impacts of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns and could prompt an accommodative fiscal and monetary response from Chinese policymakers.
In Europe, manufacturing readings showed a slight improvement in July but remain consistent with an economic slowdown that has been driven by significant energy challenges for the region.
Broadly, analysts think global economic activity will slow this year as Europe deals with high inflation and an energy crisis while China navigates COVID-19 disruptions.
Analysts don’t, however, think international investments should be avoided as these risks appear well acknowledged by financial markets.
The outlook for Fed rate hikes will remain the primary guide for market moves as we advance.
The rally in equities seems to be partly reflecting an expectation for a pivot toward less restrictive monetary policy, and while analysts expect the Fed will likely ratchet back the size of its rate hikes in coming months, they think it’s premature to expect Fed policy to become a tailwind anytime soon.
Analysts expect the Fed to remain focused on tamping down inflation this year, and investors should expect market swings in reaction to any commentary from Fed officials that underscores their commitment to further tightening.
Jobs and profits will also be in the spotlight this week, with the July employment report due out Friday.
Consensus expectations are centered on another month of healthy payroll gains near the 250,000 level, which would provide additional evidence that the economy, while weakening, is still seeing support from a resilient labor market.
Also, quarterly earnings announcements will continue this week, shedding additional light on the corporate profit outlook.
With more than half of the S&P 500 having reported second-quarter results so far, revenues are up 12 percent during the last year and earnings have grown nearly 8 percent.
While rising costs are putting a dent in the earnings-per-share outlook, rising corporate earnings continue to be a source of support for equity market performance.
