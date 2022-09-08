Equity markets finished broadly higher today after Tuesday’s sell-off.
The move comes after seven consecutive days of sell-offs for the Nasdaq and is likely driven by a drop in oil prices that could signal weakening demand, which would translate into lower inflationary pressures and an easing to the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking path.
The dollar continues to strengthen as investors seek out safe-haven assets, with the euro falling below parity and the pound sterling weakening relative to the greenback.
Bond yields are retreating, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling about 80 basis points ahead of the Fed’s beige book release.
Commodity prices continue to slide, with natural gas falling below $8 and oil falling below $83 per barrel.
Lockdowns in China and recessionary fears in Europe and the U.S. have led to concerns that demand for energy will be weak in the near term.
Investors are still hyper-focused on the path of inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes aimed at containing historically high inflation.
Several indicators have pointed to supply-chain pressures easing in recent weeks; however, a gross domestic product nowcast by one of the Federal Reserve banks points to inflation ticking higher for September, providing further support to the Fed to increase rates aggressively.
Also, markets continue to be undersupplied.
The car market, for example, has struggled with the high demand and low supply of chips in the manufacturing process.
We think recent economic data points to a still-strong economy that will likely give the Fed cover to raise rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting.
Chinese COVID-19 lockdowns and global recessionary fears are sending commodity prices lower today.
Natural gas, which just recently topped $10, has fallen more than 3 percent today and is trading around $7.9, while the price of WTI Oil was down more than 5 percent, trading near $83 per barrel.
Adding to the demand fears is strong dollar, which typically increases the cost for countries to buy oil and dampens demand.
The energy market has seen slow-to-return supply after shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, rig counts in the U.S. have been rising as high prices spur additional production, which should provide some support to the overall market.
The war in Ukraine has exacerbated supply concerns, as Russia shuts off gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline.
Europe relies heavily on Russia for natural gas especially thoruhg the winter to heat homes.
With gas supplies dwindling in Europe, fears of a recession and prolonged economic slowdown have mounted.
Some relief could be available, though, as both the German and French government have said emergency stocks of natural gas are above target and on track to reach desired levels well before the start of winter, which will help heat the country during the winter months if Russia continues to constrain supply.
