U.S. equity markets finished solidly higher Friday as President Joe Biden doubled his COVID-19 vaccine goal and as the Federal Reserve announced that it will lift its restrictions on dividends and buybacks for banks.
International stocks were also positive, with most Asian markets rising more than 1 percent.
Economically sensitive sectors outperformed, with energy leading the gains. Consistent with the positive market tone, oil prices were sharply higher, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.68 percent. Oil was up $2.30 to $60.86 a barrel.
Friday was a busy day of economic releases, with data coming in largely in line with expectations.
In February, U.S. personal income fell 1 percent and spending fell 7.1 percent after surging in the prior month as the boost from stimulus checks faded. Severe winter-weather disruptions also likely played a role.
The weakness is likely to prove temporary, with both measures expected to rise sharply again in March as the $1,400 checks that are part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill are distributed.
The personal-savings rate fell to 13.6 percent but remains elevated and is likely to help lift consumer spending as the economy reopens.
PCE, the index of consumer prices that the Fed focuses on, rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier, driven by a rise in energy prices.
The core index, which excludes the more volatile food and energy costs, rose a moderate 1.4 percent, which was less than the 1.5 percent gain in January.
Inflation remains subdued for now but is set to jump in the coming months, at least temporarily, in our view, as we start lapping the months of low prices during the height of the pandemic.
In another positive development on the road to normalization, the Federal Reserve announced on Thursday the end of its additional restrictions on capital returns for most banks, beginning in the third quarter.
Banks have been limited in their ability to both pay dividends and repurchase shares for nearly a year as a precaution against losses expected during the pandemic-induced economic crisis.
With the economic recovery being stronger and quicker than initially expected on the back of policy stimulus and vaccines, credit trends turned out more favorable than expected.
While the news was largely expected, it further supports sentiment for the financial sector, which is the second-best performing this year following energy.
Gold was up $5.40 to $1,730.50. Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 1,198,034,240 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
