Peak-to-Peak Pickleball

A peck of Peak-to-Peak Pickleball members celebrates joining the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the courts at Centennial Park. Peak-to-Peak includes members from many parts of Chaffee County.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Peak-to-Peak Pickleball recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Centennial Park courts.

The athletic association is a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and facilitating the sport of pickleball in Chaffee County and the surrounding area.

