Peak-to-Peak Pickleball recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Centennial Park courts.
The athletic association is a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and facilitating the sport of pickleball in Chaffee County and the surrounding area.
They provide collegial and social interaction among people of all ages and abilities, promote the physical, mental and social benefits of an active lifestyle and provide opportunities for the continued development of all players in a collegial and sportsmanlike environment.
With a growing membership of 300, the organization is currently working to build permanent dedicated pickleball courts in southern Chaffee County.
