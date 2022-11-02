Equity markets spent most of Tuesday floating modestly below the flat line, with the S&P 500 declining 0.4 percent and the Dow shedding 80 points.
After opening higher, helped by speculation that Chinese authorities could be considering a shift away from their strict zero-COVID-19 policy, markets gave p their gains following data that showed job openings increased, signaling ongoing tightness in the labor market that could add to wage and inflation pressures.
The U.S. dollar was largely flat today, while commodity prices saw a lift as both oil and gold were up on the day.
Cyclical investments like small caps, energy and financials outperformed, consistent with the recent dose of optimism, as investors are eyeing the potential for smaller Fed rate hikes ahead.
Tuesday started the Fed’s two-day policy meeting which will conclude Wednesday with an anticipated rate hike announcement.
Edward Jones analysts said they don’t expect any surprise on the move, with markets full baking in a 0.75 percent increase.
Instead, the attention will be focused on the press conference commentary, with stocks and interest rates likely to respond to any signals around policymakers’ plans for the next few meetings.
Analysts said they think the rally in recent weeks is reflecting expectations for a downshift to a 0.50 percent rate hike next month.
Underlying consumer-price signals are indicating that inflation is on a downward trend, but don’t expect the Fed to be quick and declare victory.
So while analysts do think there is sufficient support for the Fed to consider small rate hikes in the coming months, central bankers will stress to the financial markets that they remain committed to thier inflation fight.
A pivot away from 75-basis-point hikes is a helpful sign, but investors should expect ongoing volatility in the near term as markets recalibrate to Fed expectations.
The Dow logged its best month in 46 years, gaining 14 percent in October.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 added 8 percent over the last month, with its larger exposure to the technology sector weighing on performance.
Bonds have also seen some relief recently, with the 10-year Treasury rate falling back near 4 percent Tuesday, down more then 0.25 percent in the last two weeks.
While returns for equities and bonds remain in the red for 2022, this recent move highlights the value of staying invested and aligning portfolio decisions to long-term objectives instead of short-term fears.
on friday we’ll get the latest read on the labor market, which will shed fresh light on the health of the economy amid the Fed’s policy-tightening campaign.
Given monetary policy acts with a lag, a mild recession is increasingly likely in early 2023.
However, the strong starting point for the labor market will soften the economic slowdown, and importantly, the declines already experienced in the stock market have already priced in a mild recession .
While analysts don’t expect a smooth path ahead, they said they think much of the pain in financial markets has already been endured, and the broader-term outlook for equity and bond returns remains quite compelling.
