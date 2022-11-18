Equity markets finished lower Thursday, likely rattled by Federal Reserve comments around needing to increase the terminal rate to tackle inflation.
The price of oil fell sharply as geopolitical concerns eased.
Crude oil was down $3.67 at $81.92 per barrel, and gold was down $12.80 to $1,763.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields seem to have found a support level around 3.7 percent as investors wait on the next Fed meeting and future inflation releases.
On the international front EU and Asian shares were lower.
Early reports that a bomb had hit a small Polish town bordering Ukraine initially sent the price of oil higher as investors feared an escalation to the Russia-Ukraine conflict involving NATO.
Further investigation showed the missile was likely a stray air-defense missile shot by Ukraine, which eased fears of escalation.
Also, a COVID-19 outbreak in China is growing and testing Chinese resolve to adhere to a zero-COVID policy.
Soft demand in China and easing geopolitical concerns meant future demand forecasts moved lower and energy prices dropped.
Energy has been a key data point this year that provides insight into the path of inflation and global economic growth.
Other news was light as markets look to next week’s holiday-shortened schedule.
