U.S. equities ended the day lower on higher-than-expected initial jobless claims. Utilities were up 1.3 percent while technology fell 1.2 percent.
In economic news, the Homebuilder Sentiment Index rose to a pre-virus-level high.
In corporate news, Dailer said that second-quarter losses would be lower than expected.
The 30-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.31 percent and the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .62 percent.
In commodity markets, the spot price of gold fell $19.30 to $1,794.50 and the price of crude oil fell .49 cents to $40.71.
