The S&P 500 and Nasfaq were all higher by more than 1.0 percent on the day, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield continued to moderate, down 0.06 percent to 3.77 percent levels, well below its peak earlier this year of around 4.25 percent.
Also of note, the U.S. dollar continues to moderate as well, with the DXY dollar index down -0.7 percent today and down more than 4.4 percent for the quarter to 107 levels.
This combination of lower yields and softer dollar has likely supported broader equity sentiment this quarter.
Thus far the S&P 500 is up a bit more than 11 percent in Q4, as of Sept. 30, driven largely by the value and defensive parts of the market still.
While Edward Jones analysts said they would expect some volatility heading into a potentially softer economic and earnings environment ahead, they believe that markets have reflected some or much of this weakness in this year’s down move already.
The third quarter earnings season is winding down, with more than 96 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported earnings already.
Overall, earnings growth for the quarter has come in at about 2.0 percent, well below the expected 9.0 percent growth forecast at the end of June.
Nonetheless, overall, 70.5 percent of companies exceeded earnings forecast, slightly below the long-term average of 72 percent.
Of note, the earnings expectation for the next quarter has deteriorated, with forecasts now calling for Q$ S&P earnings growth of -2.0 percent, also below the 8.7 percent projected at the end of June.
Energy and industrials sectors are expected to show strong growth next quarter, while expectations for most other sectors call for negative earnings growth.
Overall, analysts said they would expect this trend of softening growth expectations to continue in the weeks ahead, and 2023 forecasts will likely continue to move lower from current levels of 5.9 percent year-over-year growth.
However, while the earnings and economic cycles may be heading lower, keep in mind that the market cycle tends to be more forward looking and may have reflected much of this weakness already.
Geopolitics continues to be a driver of market sentiment and headlines, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine as well as the impact of policy changes in China.
This week has seen China once again come into focus, as the country’s zero-COVID policy has continued to impose strict lockdowns on key manufacturing hubs.
According to reports, these restrictions now cover 48 cities and about one-fifth of Chinese gross domestic product.
As a result of these rolling lockdowns, there has been added pressure to global supply chains as well as uncertainty around the global demand coming from Chinese consumers.
WTI crude oil prices fell nearly 13 percent from recent highs, although there has been some stabilization today back to $81 levels, for example.
Overall expect over time the Chinese authorities to adopt less stringent COVID policies, especially when the pandemic intensity fades, although near-term headline risks may continue to spark volatility.
