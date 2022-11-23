The S&P 500 and Nasfaq were all higher by more than 1.0 percent on the day, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield continued to moderate, down 0.06 percent to 3.77 percent levels, well below its peak earlier this year of around 4.25 percent. 

Also of note, the U.S. dollar continues to moderate as well, with the DXY dollar index down -0.7 percent today and down more than 4.4 percent for the quarter to 107 levels. 

