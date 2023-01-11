Markets closed higher today, adding to gains made in early January.
Tech stocks outperformed more value-oriented names, as investor concerns around Federal Reserve policy shows signs of easing.
Treasury yields were higher, but well below recent highs, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading around 3.61 percent.
Oil was little changed , hovering around $75 per barrel.
European and Asian markets were mixed, with all eyes on the Chinese reopening and pace of global economic growth.
Markets have rallied over the last couple of days on hopes that a soft-landing scenario for the economy is becoming more likely, as forward looking inflation indicators point to disinflationary pressures.
A host of data, including wage growth, French and German inflation, and softening energy prices that arrived last week, all contributed to investor confidence around the trend of inflation and the speed at which inflation can move towards the Fed’s 2 percent target.
Aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy has been an overhang on markets, with many believing the Fed will push the economy into a recession.
Edward Jones analysts said they think the path for a soft landing has grown increasingly narrow, and we expect a recession in the early months of 2023.
However, we are closely watching inflationary measures that would change our view and outlook.
Analysts have started to downgrade fourth-quarter earnings estimates, with earnings season kicking off later this week.
We think company earnings will be a big driver of stocks over the next several months, as companies grapple with higher input costs, higher borrowing costs, and possibly waning consumer demand all putting pressure on margins.
Higher-multiple growth-style investments have been lagging for several months, as they are more acutely exposed to interest rate risk.
However, if yields peak in the near term, that trend could reverse, and we could see stronger performance from growth names in sectors like technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.