Stocks ended the day mixed Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperforming the NASDAQ and S&P 500 on news that retail sales and producer prices rose much faster than expected, triggering inflation concerns.
The energy sector outperformed the market today with frigid weather persisting across the country, causing rising natural gas demand and power outages affecting millions of Americans.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is little changed at 1.29 percent after rising to a nearly one-year high yesterday on rising inflation expectations.
Gold traded lower for the second day in a row, and the dollar is weaker against a basket of currencies. Gold was down to $1,774.10 and oil was up to $61.21 a barrel.
With increasing inflation expectations, investors continue to gauge the impact to stock prices from positive economic news and rising bond yields.
As long-term yields rise along with expectations for future inflation, investors are concerned that the cost of capital for businesses will increase, causing a downward pressure on valuations as growth prospects are discounted at a higher rate.
Near-zero interest rates and an accommodative monetary policy have long been justifications for higher multiples.
Companies and consumers have been able to borrow at historically low rates, driving up housing demand, share buybacks, and capital-structure changes.
With retail sales coming in at 5.3 percent versus an expectation of 1.2 percent, fears of inflation are amplified, with increased demand possibly having the effect of driving up prices.
However, it is worth mentioning that the retail-sales data reported monthly largely represent spending on goods.
Spending on services remains depressed as the virus continues to weigh on areas like leisure and hospitality.
Although concerning, the prospect of rising inflation can be expected given the level of fiscal and monetary support given to the economy, with an additional round of fiscal stimulus likely to happen by the end of this month.
The Federal Reserve has stated that it expects to keep policy rates low through 2023, even with moderate inflation.
Low rates will likely continue to be a tailwind for stocks this year and next, as long as inflation remains contained.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,014,704,004 Wednesday with decliners outnumbering advancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.