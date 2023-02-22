Equity markets started the holiday-shortened week on a downbeat note, closing 2 percent lower on Tuesday as investors grappled with higher interest rates and shifting expectations for upcoming Fed rate hikes following last week’s hotter-than-anticipated inflation readings.
10-year Treasury yields rose notably, topping 3.9 percent, the highest since last November.
The consumer discretionary and technology sectors, along with small-cap stocks, lagged today amid pressure from disappointing earnings results from big retailers and higher interest rates.
Quarterly results from the retail sector were in focus Tuesday following announcements from Walmart and Home Depot.
Both companies beat consensus earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, but it was disappointing commentary around the outlook for 2023 that grabbed the market’s attention.
Although labor-market conditions remain healthy and recent retail sales figures have been solid, the takeaway from Tuesday’s big-box store announcements is that some consumer fatigue is starting to emerge.
This is consistent with Edward Jones analysts view that a mild economic downturn will transpire this year, but household spending (the largest part of gross domestic product) should exhibit some resiliency thanks to low unemployment and higher wages.
Tuesday’s declines may feel abrupt, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that markets have had a sharp run in a rather short time so a breather is reasonable, if not appropriate, analysts said.
The S&P 500 is up markedly since last October, and even with the recent weakness, stocks are still up more than 4 percent so far in 2023.
Analysts said they don’t think the stock market has to give back all of its gains and revisit the October lows, but investors should anticipate a choppier path ahead as incoming data reshapes expectations for economic activity, earnings growth and Fed policy.
