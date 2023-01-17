Central Mountain Entrepreneurs will host its 2023 Ascent Launch Party from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., for “entrepreneurs, mentors, dreamers and doers” to learn about entrepreneurs and how they shape communities.
The welcome reception is at 4 p.m. and the launch party begins at 5 p.m. Dinner and drinks from local vendors will be provided, as well as live music by David Lawrence & The Spoonful Trio starting at 7 p.m.
An initiative of the Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., Central Mountain Entrepreneurs is a collaboration of founders, funders, mentors and advisors aimed at supporting startup growth and innovation in Colorado’s Central Mountains, its website states.
The group offers an eight-week business growth program to mentor selected start-up companies. The 2023 cohort of companies selected for the program will be introduced at the party.
In addition, local entrepreneurs and business leaders will share startup stories at the event. Among them are Carlin Walsh of Elevation Beer Co. and Colorado Central Telecom, Mike Harvey of Badfish SUP and Sarah and Rob Gartzman of Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop and The Biker & The Baker. The Gartzmans’ newest venture is called “Hey Sweetie,” which they will describe at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.