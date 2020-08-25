U.S. markets ended the day positive as the S&P 500 hit another high.
There is still no movement on a fifth stimulus package. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for convalescent plasma.
The energy sector led the broader market while the health care sector lagged.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 378 points to 28,308.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 811,650,399.
Gold fell $4.40 to $1,932.60 and crude oil rose $.10 to $42.44 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.36 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at .65 percent.
