U.S. stocks rebounded strongly Wednesday after six straight days of losses, as a reprieve in rates provided some relief across fixed-income and equity markets.
The Bank of England staged a surprise intervention in the bond market, pledging unlimited purchases of long-dated bonds.
Before that yields on U.K. government bonds, known as “gilts,” were on course for their sharpest monthly rise since at least 1957.
This intervention calmed markets and led to a reversal of an earlier spike in global yields, including U.S. Treasuries.
The 10-year had pushed above 4 percent to the highest level since 2008 before retreating to 3.70 percent.
The energy sector led the S&P 500 gains, while the tech sector lagged, weighed by Apple, as the firm reportedly backed off plans to increase iPhone production this year.
Oil rose 4.5 percent, helped by headlines that Russia may argue for a one-million barrel cut to OPEC+ production when the cartel meets next week.
The sharp rise in short-term interest rates and borrowing costs has led to a historic drawdown in bonds and has been a source of pressure for equity valuations, with global stocks falling to a two-year low before today.
Central banks have stepped up their inflation fight, signaling a higher-for-longer policy path, which we expect will lead to a period of below-trend economic growth.
But what might help the market find some footing is that the repricing in rates that has occurred over the last two weeks potentially makes it harder for the Federal Reserve to be more hawkish than it is now and for rate expectations to move higher yet again.
Historically, long-term bond yields have peaked on average about two months before the Fed’s last rate hike, which we expect to be sometime in the first quarter of next year.
With the Fed having hiked rates already at the fastest pace in three decades, the tightening cycle is closer to the end than the beginning.
With the bear market almost entering its 10th month, and as more market participants anticipate a recession, now might be the time to think about what factors could help shift sentiment in the other direction.
Inflation is the No. 1 focus for policymakers and the markets, and it could fall faster than expected amid falling consumer demand, ongoing easing in supply chains, and some labor-market softness as the economy slows.
Both market-based and consumer inflation expectations have rolled over, suggesting that the Fed doesn’t have to be more hawkish.
Yields might be close to peaking, helping valuations, and seasonality is about to turn positive very soon (equity markets have historically done well in the months of November and December, especially in midterm election years).
Given the macroeconomic headwinds, the burden of proof is on the bulls, but as volatility spikes and pessimism becomes widespread, an opportunity might be emerging to add quality investments at attractive valuations.
