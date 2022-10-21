Markets closed the day lower Thursday as investors grappled with incoming data.
Bond yields continue to rise with the 10-year Treasury now around 4.2 percent, its highest level since 2008.
Earnings season, which has been fairly positive so far, marches on this week.
On the international front, European shares were mixed after Liz Truss announced she is stepping down as prime minister of England.
Asian markets were lower after the yen weakened sharply against the dollar with global economic headwinds mounting.
There is some support to Asian markets after a report showed Chinese authorities may be reconsidering their zero-COVID policy.
As the yen nears a 32-year low against the U.S. dollar, the Japanese central bank has started an emergency bond buying program to set a floor for bond prices amid rising yields.
The central bank plans to buy back at least $1.5 billion worth of bonds to support the fixed income market.
The move highlights a phenomenon taking place globally as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen to historically high levels.
The strong dollar is putting stress on the global financial system, and foreign governments are finding it difficult to maintain the value of their currencies.
Emerging markets are particularly exposed to a strengthening dollar, driving up the price of oil in local currency terms and making it difficult to repay debt.
Edward Jones analysts said they think the dollar will eventually reverse course, but the timing and catalyst for a move lower is harder to predict amid a myriad of global headwinds that are likely to persist in the near term.
Prices paid by manufacturers rose slightly for the first time in months, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index showed.
Prices paid has been falling for several months as consumer demand softens and global supply chain stress eases.
The data likely gives the Fed another piece of evidence to support a 75-basis point hike at its next meeting.
U.S. initial jobless claims came in at 214,000, much lower than the consensus 235,000.
The labor market has been remarkably resilient this year even as rates rise and consumer demand softens.
Analysts think a softening of the labor market is needed before the Fed can pivot from its aggressive stance.
