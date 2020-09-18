U.S. equities dropped slightly Thursday.
Technology was the lowest of all the sectors.
Jobless claims in the U.S. were down more than expected, but employment growth continues to slow.
Ford reported it will be launching a new “Built American” campaign and plans to differentiate its electric truck from other competitors.
U.S. Treasury yields and prices were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $15.90 to $1,954.60, and crude oil prices rose $.88 to $41.04 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.43 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished with little changed at 0.69 percent.
