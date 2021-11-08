Equity markets closed sharply higher today on stronger than expected jobs data.
Industrial energy led the way as investor sentiment around the re-opening improves.
However, the U.S. Treasury 10-year yield has fallen slightly to rest at 1.45 percent, a move consistent with investor worries over a more aggressive than planned rate hiking cycle in 2023.
Major Asian equity indexes were sharply lower as weakness in the Chinese real estate sector broadens out from Evergande.
Oil rose on news that OPEC+ will follow their initial plan for only a gradual increase in supply.
Nonfarm payrolls came in at 531,000 for the month of October, higher than the estimate of 450,000 .
The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes businesses like bars, restaurants and cruise lines, led the way, adding 164,000 jobs to the economy.
There were concerns that weak labor supply and ongoing supply chain issues would dull jobs growth., but the latest report shows that subsiding COVID-19 cases and a re-opening economy are driving demand for labor and helping workers return to the workforce.
Labor demand still far outstrips labor supply, but this report shows we are headed in the right direction and we could still see further gains.
Also driving strong equity performance today is news that Pfizer has developed an anti-viral pill that can be used to treat COVID-19 and prevent hospitalizations and severe symptoms. The news coincides with new Osha regulations requiring workers at businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated by the end of the holiday period.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have seen a notable decline in recent months and the drop has had positive effects on the economy.
We expect higher than average gross domestic product growth in 2022, which will be a tailwind for the equity market, before eventually falling back down to a pre-COVID trend rate of growth.
