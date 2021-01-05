After opening higher, stocks backtracked on Monday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline in 10 weeks.
Magellan Health was one of the biggest movers Monday after accepting a buyout offer from Centene for $2.2 billion.
European and Asian stocks are higher. U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher, but the 10-year Treasury yields were trading flat at .92 percent.
Oil was down more than 2 percent to $47.35 a barrel.
The spot price of gold was up to $1,947.50.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,250,265,541. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
