Tech sectors drive markets higher

Equity markets were higher Thursday, led by the technology-heavy Nasdaq which was up more than 3.0 percent.

This comes as an earnings report from tech giant Meta (Facebook) surprised to the upside, and as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) both raised rates this week. 

