Tech sectors drive markets higher

Equity markets were higher Thursday, led by the technology-heavy Nasdaq which was up more than 3.0 percent.
This comes as an earnings report from tech giant Meta (Facebook) surprised to the upside, and as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) both raised rates this week.
In the U.S., Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the “disinflationary process has started,” providing support to market sentiment.
As markets have started to price-in a more gradual pace of rate hikes and potential rate cuts by year end, Treasury yields have moved substantially lower.
The U.S. 10-year yield is now about 3.4 percent, well below the 3.8 percent it began just at the start of 2023. The move lower in yields have supported bond market returns this year thus far as well, with the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index up more than 3.5 percent this year.
The Federal Open Market Committee raised rates by 0.25 percent as expected at yesterday’s Federal Reserve meeting, bringing the fed funds rate to around 4.75 percent, but investors interpreted Powell’s tone as less hawkish overall.
In the press conference, Powell noted that the Fed “can now say for the first time that the disinflationary process has started.”
This was a welcome message for markets, especially as several leading indicators of inflation have started to move lower.
Powell did reiterate that while goods inflation and housing and rental inflation have showed signs of cooling, non-housing services inflation remains elevated still. This is in part driven by a tight labor market and high wage growth figures which they hope will start to ease as well.
Today’s jobs report will be another important datapoint for wage gain figures. Finally, when asked about the recent easing in financial conditions, Powell didn’t push back on recent market gains and noted that financial conditions have tightened since the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign has begun. Markets welcomed these messages, and equity markets moved notably higher by the end of day.
About 46 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings for the fourth quarter, and results have been mixed but perhaps better than many had expected.
Of the companies that have reported, 70 percent have had positive earnings surprises, in-line with long-term averages.
Expectations for fourth quarter earnings growth have improved to 0.5 percent, well above the expectation of -4.0 percent growth coming into the quarter.
On Wednesday we heard from mega-cap giant Meta (Facebook) which beat revenue and earnings forecasts and is providing support to the broader technology space.
On Thursday afternoon we will also hear from tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Google. While fourth quarter earnings growth has held up, we are starting to see the outlooks for the first and second quarter of 2023 weaken.
According to FactSet, the forecast for first quarter earnings growth is -3.3 percent, while the forecast for second quarter is -2.6 percent. This is well below the expectation of over 5.0 percent growth that we saw just at the end of September last year*.
While we would expect earnings revisions continue to soften, a large part of this down move may be behind us and markets could look towards a potential recovery ahead.
