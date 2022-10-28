Jay Lee joins InBank Buena Vista

InBank recently announced that Jay Lee has joined the bank’s Buena Vista location as senior vice president, market president.
“We are very excited to welcome Jay Lee to InBank and to the Buena Vista community,” Andrew Trainor, InBank’s president, community banking, said in a press release.
Lee has more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry as a banker, lender and senior leader. He has managed loan portfolios and branch operations for several community banks.
“I come from a family of bankers and have been acquainted with both InBank and Legacy Bank and the reputations of these organizations in their respective communities,” Lee said. “I am excited for this next chapter with InBank and the opportunity to create close-knit connections in the Buena Vista community.”
